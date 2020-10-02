Sharad Malhotra tests positive for coronavirus

Sharad Malhotra plays Veer in Naagin 5. (Photo: PR Handout)

Popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The actor has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

Currently part of Naagin 5, the actor developed mild symptoms on Thursday, and took the test on his doctor’s advice. Today his reports came positive. However, his wife Ripci Bhatia has tested negative.

In a statement, Sharad Malhotra shared that he has been following all precautions. He also asked his fans to keep him in their prayers. He shared, “They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers, and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

As per sources close to Naagin 5, the cast and crew have been informed about Sharad’s test results. They have all been asked to isolate themselves. The ones who have come close to Sharad will also be tested. The shoot will be stalled for a few days to allow sanitisation and fumigation of the sets.

Apart from Sharad Malhotra, Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd