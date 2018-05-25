Sharad Malhotra ends his relationship with Pooja Bisht

Sharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht during happier times Sharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht during happier times

While love is a universal emotion, there are some, who remain devoid of it. Popular television actor Sharad Malhotra was much in news about his affair, and then breakup with Divyanka Tripathi. Post his separation, he found love in Pooja Bisht and it looked like the love story will move towards a happy ending. But the fairytale romance has been cut short as Ssharad has reportedly broken up with Pooja after dating each other for two years. When indianexpress.com reached out to him, he shared, “It’s a really personal matter and I don’t want to talk about it.”

As per sources, Sharad and Pooja had been facing issues in their relationship for some time now. While their parents were looking ahead to see them tie the knot, this shocking development has left them quite disheartened. A friend close to Ssharad shared with us, “He is indeed marriage phobic but things had seemed to change between him and Pooja as they really bonded well. More of friends, the two seemed a perfect couple to us and we are quite sad that it had to end this way. Guess it was never meant to be.”

Reports also suggest that with Sharad getting busy shooting for his show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki, the couple hardly got to spend time with each other, further distancing them.

Pooja rose to fame with Splitsvilla and met Sharad through common friends. While they kept their relationship a secret for a long time, they had recently started making public appearances together. Sharad had even confirmed in media on dating Pooja and their constant chat in each other’s Instagram posts were a proof of their happy paradise. Ssharad had even told in interviews that if all goes well, the two will tie the knot next year.

As Sharad and Pooja tend their broken hearts, here are some pictures of their happier times:

While Sharad claimed irrevocable differences causing the breakup, it seems Pooja is deeply heartbroken as she has gone ahead and deleted all pictures of Sharad from her Instagram account.

