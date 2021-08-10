Sharad Kelkar recalls the time when he had too much credit card debt and no bank balance

August 10, 2021 8:43:21 pm
Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Sharad Kelkar might be an established actor today, but the road to success was paved with difficulties. In an upcoming episode of Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Sharad recounted the time when he was struggling with his finances.
Kelkar shared on the podcast that people see celebrities like him and Maniesh step out of their fancy cars, wear stylish clothes but seldom do they realise that this success has a backstory.
View this post on Instagram
Sharad Kelkar recounted that he has seen hard times in his life when his credit cards ran out of limit, and he had no bank balance. “In my life, I was out of credit cards also. There has been a time like that as well. I had no bank balance, and there were so many liabilities. I had to pay off a loan. And even my credit cards were out of limit,” Sharad recounted.
Sharad Kelkar will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-