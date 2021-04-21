Shantanu Maheshwari tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, he took to social media to share his health update with his social media fam. The Dil Dostii Dance actor revealed that while he initially tested negative, a second round detected the virus.

“Hey guys, just wanted to inform you all that I was unwell a few days ago and initially tested negative, but after a second round of testing I have been detected positive,” Shantanu wrote, adding, “I am under home quarantine, taking all the necessary precautions and hoping to recover soon.” The actor even appealed to everyone to follow all protocols to keep themselves safe. “A sincere request to everybody to be mindful in these trying and testing times and prioritize your health and don’t step out if not needed,” he added.

Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame playing Swayam in Dil Dostii Dance, a dance-based youth show on Channel V. Post that, the actor has been part of MTV Girls on Top, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and web series Medically Yourrs. On the reality front, while he was one of the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Shantanu won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He also enjoyed a hosting stint with India’s Best Dramebaaz, and was last seen participating in Nach Baliye along with then-girlfriend Nityami Shirke. The actor is said to be making his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Apart from Shantanu, several celebrities from the film and television world have tested positive for Covid-19. The list includes names like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, among others. To curb the spread of the virus, various state governments have imposed night curfews and temporary lockdowns. All shoots in Maharashtra have also been halted during the 15-day lockdown leading to most television shows packing off to other cities to carry on the workflow. The central government in its recent announcement has also announced that everyone above the age of 18 would be vaccinated starting May 1.