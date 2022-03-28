Shamita Shetty visits Raqesh Bapat’s mom in Pune, fans get emotional

Shamita Shetty recently spend some quality time with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat’s mother in Pune. They were also joined by Raqesh’s niece Isha. The Tum Bin actor shared a photo of the three ladies lounging on a couch and wrote, “My tribe❤.”

Raqesh’s sister also took to Instagram to share more pictures from Shamita and Raqesh’s Pune visit. She captioned the post with several emojis.

Raqesh Bapat shared this photo of Shamita Shetty with his mother and niece.

Fans were excited to see Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty together after a long time. A fan wrote, “They gives best surprises ❤,” while another added, “Someone pinch me pls.” A few fans even got emotional, as a follower wrote, “listen guys our heart is weak, it is not easy to process things for us. someone hold me please i am crying.” As others thanked Sheetal Bapat for sharing the photos, many social media users also pointed out how the post gives out total ‘family vibes’.

Earlier this month, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s fans were in for a shock after reports suggested they have parted ways. However, the couple took to social media to call the reports untrue and asked fans to not believe them.

Sharing a screenshot of the article about their break up on their Instagram story, Shamita and Raqesh wrote, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.”

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT and forged an instant connect. The two soon fell in love and during her stint on Bigg Boss 15, the Mohabbatein actor also called Raqesh her boyfriend. Post the show, speaking to indianexpress.com about her equation with Raqesh, Shamita had shared, “Yes, we are officially dating. It’s the start of a new journey. We are getting to know each other now, since we met on a game show. It’s a different thing now. Let’s see where it goes,” she said. On Bigg Boss 15, Shamita had mentioned about getting married this year. “That was me putting the right energies in the universe. I really want to get married,” she had said.

While Raqesh Bapat was earlier married to Ridhi Dogra, Shamita Shetty has always been guarded about her dating life.