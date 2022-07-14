Shamita Shetty shares a cryptic post about ‘loyalty’ amid breakup rumors with Raqesh Bapat

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s romance grabbed a lot of attention on Bigg Boss OTT. In March this year, reports emerged of their breakup. Since then, the couple has often taken to Instagram to post cryptic messages. On Thursday, Shetty took to Instagram stories and posted a quote about loyalty.

The actor reposted a story which read, “Loyalty isn’t grey. It’s black and white. You are either loyal completely or not loyal at all. And people have to understand this. You can’t be loyal only when it serves you.”

Shamita Shetty also shared a video of herself painting and wrote, “Art is something that makes me breathe with a different kind of happiness. You go to do what makes you happy. Be around the ones that make you smile.”

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have not officially confirmed nor denied the rumors of a breakup. Although recently, Bapat gave a befitting reply to trolls who were curious about his personal life. He posted a black and white photo of himself and wrote, “Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it.”

Shamita Shetty and her sister Shilpa Shetty are currently vacationing in London. They have been treating fans to their pictures.