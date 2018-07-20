Exclusive: Shamita Shetty’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 doubtful

There is a possibility that Shamita Shetty might have to bow out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. There is a possibility that Shamita Shetty might have to bow out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is currently being filmed in Argentina. The contestants have been keeping fans entertained by constantly posting photos from the shoot. But if you have noticed, Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty has been missing from these posts. And here’s the reason. Indianexpress.com has learnt that the 39-year-old actor has fallen sick.

A source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “Shamita was one of the first celebrities to be signed. Although she is currently in Argentina, she is supposedly not keeping well. The team is earnestly waiting for her to recover so that she can start her tasks. The show requires one to be physically and mentally fit, and if Shamita doesn’t get better soon, she might have to bow out. There is also a possibility that she might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wildcard.”

The source further shared that Shamita is reportedly taking home the maximum money among the contestants. And this sudden turn of events has put the makers in a fix.

As already reported by indianexpress.com, along with Shamita, television personalities Vikas Gupta, Zain Imam, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit, choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak, singer-actor Aditya Narayan and controversial cricketer Sreesanth will be seen facing their fears on the show.

The team started shooting with Rohit Shetty in Argentina from July 15. This time, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been pushed for early next year. The show will now air after Bigg Boss 12 wraps up on Colors.

