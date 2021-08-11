Shamita Shetty on why she maintains distance from Nishant Bhat: ‘He once crossed the line with me’

Shamita Shetty is currently seen on Bigg Boss OTT. (Photo: Voot/Twitter)

Shamita Shetty made a shocking revelation about co-contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat in the latest episode of Karan Johar-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT.

In a conversation with co-contestant Divya Agarwal, Shamita revealed why she is maintaining distance from Nishant. Shilpa Shetty’s sister shared that during one of her and Nishant’s shows, she felt the latter crossed the line with her, and it made her uncomfortable.

Shamita Shetty said, “I don’t want to mention what incident it was, but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn’t speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him, I just reacted that I know him.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT contestants’ report card

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Besides Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal, Bigg Boss OTT also features Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, , Moose Jattana, and Millind Gaba as contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.