Shamita Shetty on losing Bigg Boss 15: ‘What’s the point of gaining a victory that’s questioned by everyone?’

On Sunday, Bigg Boss 15 aired its finale episode, with Tejasswi Prakash taking home the trophy, while Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up. Shamita Shetty, who was touted to be in the top two, ended her journey in the fourth place. Calling it a tiring journey, the Bollywood actor said that she saw a number of ups and downs in her six-month Bigg Boss journey (including Bigg Boss OTT).

Before entering the show, Shamita had told us that she is ‘tired of being a prop in the finale of reality shows’. When asked if it was upsetting to experience the same again, she corrected us saying she ‘wasn’t even a prop on the stage’ this time. “It was upsetting and actually quite shocking to me that I was in the fourth place. However, at the end of the day, it’s the audience that decides it. It’s left on them and I wholly respect it,” the Mohabbatein actor told indianexpress.com.

She added that she ‘gave her all’ to the show and doesn’t know what went wrong. “I had nothing else to give. I gave my heart and soul to the show. There have been times when I completely broke inside but I don’t know how I managed to keep the pieces together and came back stronger. I don’t know what more was left to give.”

Sharing that she is now done with ‘reality shows’, Shamita further said, “What’s the point as I don’t win and end up only in the top five. And then you are out there competing with TV actors, who have an immense fan following. However, I must add that the love and appreciation I am receiving from fans, even the press, is just so beautiful. I am completely touched. I really feel what’s the point of gaining a victory that is questioned by everyone. I would rather get all the love. It’s a win in another way.”

As rightly hinted by Shamita, Tejasswi Prakash’s win has been questioned by many fans, some even alleging that she was a ‘fixed winner’ given she will now star in Naagin 6. Reacting to the same, the actor said, “I definitely believe that Pratik should have won as his game was much better. Be it in tasks or taking stands, he did everything with utmost honesty. In comparison, he really deserved to be the winner.”

Many celebrities pointed out how the cheers were louder for Pratik when he reached the top 2 compared to the winner announcement. Agreeing to it, Shamita said that she shouted the loudest when Pratik’s name was called out. “On the other hand, it was pin-drop silence when Tejasswi’s hand came up. I think that just says it all,” she added.

Time and again, the Sharara girl has spoken about trying to find her own identity away from sister Shilpa Shetty. In the finale, the elder sister came to cheer her up and called herself ‘Shamita’s sister’. Getting emotional about the same, Shamita said, “It was really sweet of her and she said it in the video message too. It definitely brought tears to my eyes. She knows how difficult it has been for me to constantly prove myself. I wanted people to know I am different and they should see me in a different light. And I am so happy that after the show, they have liked me for the real me. They were able to connect with me which is a good thing.”