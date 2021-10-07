Shamita Shetty on facing trolls after Raj Kundra’s arrest: ‘It was unnecessary as I had nothing to do with it’

Shamita Shetty is back on Bigg Boss after attempting her luck twice earlier. The “Sharara” girl was a contestant on season three, however, she quit the show mid-way due to some personal reasons. Shamita made a comeback to the reality show earlier this year with Bigg Boss OTT, where she ended up finishing third. While many criticised her return to the show, what shocked most was her decision to get locked in when the family was facing tough times after Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Shamita said that the decision to be away from home was a much-thought out one, and was for her own sanity. She also said that while she was emotionally torn leaving her family behind, they too felt it was the right decision.

“So I was already offered the show, and I decided to continue with the decision. It was getting really tough for me out here. I was subjected to trolling a lot. And most of it was unnecessary as I had nothing to do with it. My family also thought that it was best to be away and locked in Bigg Boss. It was difficult as we all were going through a lot, and for me, work has always been like therapy. It heals me. And even when this came my way, I had the choice to go and work, and I didn’t want to let it go,” the Mohabbatein actor said.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July in a pornography racket case. On September 21 the businessman was granted bail. While Raj or the family is yet to make a statement, they are definitely relieved. And for Shamita, seeing them happy will make her Bigg Boss journey a tad easier this time.

The actor said, “In Bigg Boss OTT, in the first few weeks, I was in mental anguish. It was emotionally very tough for me. I think it will definitely be easier this time.”

Bigg Boss 15 currently is seeing intense drama with the ‘junglevasis’ revolting against Bigg Boss OTT players — Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.