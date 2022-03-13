scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Besties Shamita Shetty-Neha Bhasin reunite on Iconic Gold Awards red carpet. Divyanka, Vaani, Ahan also spotted, see photos and videos

On Saturday, Vaani Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi among others walked the red carpet of the third edition of Iconic Gold Awards.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 13, 2022 9:47:01 am
shamita shetty, neha bhasinThe Iconic Gold Awards was held on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amid news of her breakup, Shamita Shetty was spotted at the red carpet of Iconic Gold Awards on Saturday. She was even seen spending a cute moment with Bigg Boss OTT bestie Neha Bhasin before she walked back home with a trophy.

Dressed in shimmery outfits, Shamita and Neha looked stunning as they posed for the cameras together. In a video, now going viral on social media, the BFFs then share a hug while the photographers wish a happy Holi to them.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were also seen gracing the event, walking hand in hand. While the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wore a deep blue off-shoulder gown, Vivek opted for a salmon-coloured suit with white shirt.

Ahan Shetty and Warda Khan Nadiadwala were also seen on the Iconic Gold Awards red carpet and even went home with trophies, for Tadap. Others like Vaani Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj Dhooper, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha marked their presence as well.

Urvashi Dholakia at the Iconic Gold Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharvari poses with her trophy at the Iconic Gold Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mahima Makwana won the Iconic Gold Awards for Antim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan at the Iconic Gold Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shivangi Joshi looks stunning at the Iconic Gold Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vijay Varma looks dapper at the awards night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Piyuus Jaiswal, CEO of Iconic Gold Awards, in a statement shared that it’s an honour and a privilege for him to be associated with the show; “The award function is a platform where the audiences connect and choose their favorite star to be felicitated with the award. The third edition is one step of us taking it ahead to bring limelight to the talented actors who has entertained us with their impactful performance on screen.”

