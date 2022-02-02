Shamita Shetty calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘extremely insecure’: ‘Her aunty comment can’t be justified’

Shamita Shetty may have lost the Bigg Boss 15 trophy but is currently overwhelmed with the love fans have showered on her. Not someone to mince words, the Mohabbatein actor earlier mentioned how she felt Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win the show rather than Tejasswi Prakash. Taking a dig at all the negative noise around the victory, Shamita, who is celebrating her birthday today, shared that she would rather accept people’s love than gain a win that’s questioned by everyone.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Shamita Shetty opened up about her equation with Tejasswi, and the number of tiffs they’ve had. The last one blew into a major controversy where Tejasswi called her ‘aunty’. After being called out to age shame someone, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said that she had used the term as slang. Still upset about the incident, Shamita said, “There were too many personal attacks on me right from the beginning. What Tejasswi said was in very bad taste. And it was a woman doing it, especially one who stands up for women empowerment. This is something you don’t do and it can’t be taken lightly. In a fit of rage, you may have said it. You apologised but then she went on to justify it again and again. She cannot take it back so just own up to it. And I am sorry, in which dictionary is the word used as slang? You cannot justify it, never.”

Talking about Tejasswi’s claims of her being insecure, Shamita said, “I think everything that she thinks is a figment of her imagination. Tejasswi is extremely insecure. And that insecurity came up during every task she did. It also showed her true colours. I think I will leave it at that.”

As for Tejasswi’s partner Karan Kundrra, the actor says that they didn’t really share a friendship but she liked him in the initial days. “We did bond but when I saw him later in the house, he seemed like a completely different man. Given he was told to take a stand so many times, I think he started taking wrong stands. Honestly, I cannot comment about him as a person, as I don’t know who he really is in reality. Also, I do not want to waste my time trying to analyse him as he has no place in my life anywhere. He also never made an effort. Maybe he was just too scared of Teja to come and talk to me,” she said.

While Tejasswi questioning Karan and Shamita’s closeness was not liked by many, critics say the latter also behaved in a similar way in Bigg Boss OTT. On the show, Shamita would often be upset when Raqesh Bapat would talk to Divya Agarwal. On asked to comment on the same, she said, “Firstly, because of my experience in OTT, I made an effort that Tejasswi doesn’t feel the same way. I kept a distance from Karan because as a woman, who has gone through the pain, I never wanted to inflict the same on another. Also, Raqesh and I were not boyfriend-girlfriend technically. So, our fights were very different. Here, they were officially in a relationship and Karan made her so secure. She had no reasons. With me, Raqesh never made me feel secure probably because we were not in that space. It’s not the same.”

So, what’s the equation between them now? “Yes, we are officially dating. It’s the start of a new journey. We are getting to know each other now, since we met on a game show. It’s a different thing now. Let’s see where it goes,” she said. On the show, Shamita had mentioned about getting married this year. Commenting on the same, she laughed to say, “That was me putting the right energies in the universe. I really want to get married.”

And what is her response to people who call her ‘dominating’ and ‘high maintenance’, the actor smiled to share, “Yes I am dominating. I never run away from this fact. As for high maintenance, I managed to live in that house, lose six kilos because of limited food. Also, I have washed piles of bartan every day. If yet that tag comes to me it’s because they have a preconceived notion about me.”

Shamita Shetty is today celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Sister Shilpa Shetty has thrown a birthday brunch where a few of her Bigg Boss 15 co-inmates will also be joining in.