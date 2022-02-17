Shama Sikander to tie the knot with James Milliron in ‘India meets America’ theme wedding

Actor Shama Sikander is all set to get married to longtime fiance James Milliron on March 14. Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, the actor shared that it’s going to be a very intimate wedding in Goa. “It would be a close-knit event with just our families around,” she shared. The couple has also planned a few pre-wedding events a day prior for their guests.

Shama further shared that if it wasn’t for the pandemic, she would have tied the knot in 2020. After getting engaged in 2015, they were waiting for the right time and decided this was it. She said, “Honestly, it was a very quick impromptu decision for us. If the pandemic didn’t happen we would have been married by now. We decided to just take the plunge now.”

As per the actor, it would be a white wedding and since most of their guests are flying from abroad, it’s going to be an ‘India meets America’ theme event. She added that she wants a simple yet classy and elegant wedding, which she says would be a ‘spiritual one’. Given that a lot of James’ family wouldn’t be able to come for the wedding, the couple plans to have a party in America soon.

During a Facebook Live with Indian Express in 2020, Shama Sikander had also opened up about how she started rethinking her wedding plans during the lockdown. From the lavish wedding dreams, she said that she now wants to opt for a simpler one (and actually did!).

She had then said, “To be honest, it (lockdown) made me rethink the spending we do on marriages. I was anyway against all the spending. I am not a person who wants to invite 1000 people to my wedding. All the money we spend on our lavish weddings can be used for other people’s benefits. So, I think I’ll have a simpler wedding than a lavish one. That’s what this lockdown is teaching me. Also, it all doesn’t matter when you have a loving family and a partner.”