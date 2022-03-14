scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Shama Sikander ties the knot with James Milliron, see photos

Shama Sikander and James Milliron's wedding in Goa was a close knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 11:09:21 pm
Shama Sikander weddingShama Sikander gets hitched. (Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

TV actor Shama Sikander tied the knot with longtime partner James Milliron on Monday. Shama took to Instagram to share stunning photos from her white wedding in Goa. She captioned the photos, “Whole,” along with a ring and evil eye amulet emoji.

Dressed in all white, Shama and James looked picture perfect together.

The wedding was a close knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama and James, who got engaged in 2015, were set to tie the knot in 2020. However, the pandemic forced them to postpone the wedding.

Shama Sikander is best known for her work in TV shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, Batliwala House No 43, Kaajjal, Seven and Baal Veer among others. She has also been a part of movies such as Mann, Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Contract and Bypass Road.

