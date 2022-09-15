Shama Sikander says she has faced casting couch: ‘Concept of asking for sex in return for work is the lowest of low’

TV actor Shama Sikander, who has appeared in shows such as Yeh Meri Life Hai and Baal Veer, among others, recently opened up about how she was propositioned by producers who wanted to be “friends with her” as they expected sexual favours out of her in return for giving her a job. In a chat with Bollywood Life, Shama spoke about casting couch and how the industry has changed a lot for the better in the recent past.

Shama told the publication, “The industry has changed so much, and for good. Today, young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully. They do not have the notion of sex for work. In the past, I have had producers tell me that they wanted to be friends with me. I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together. I feel the whole concept of asking for sex in return for work is the lowest of low.”

Shama shared that some of these producers were ‘well-established names in the industry’. “I mean, you have to be a terribly insecure human being to do that. Some of these producers and makers were well-established names in the industry. It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman’s heart in an organic manner,” she added.

Shama was quick to also add that the concept of casting couch is not limited to Bollywood, but happens everywhere. “But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere.” She further said, “It is wrong to blame Bollywood for it. It gets spoken about more as this is a profession which is under the limelight.”

Shama got married earlier this year with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron. The couple got engaged in 2015. Their wedding was a close-knit affair that was attended by friends and family in Goa.