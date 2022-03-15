Shama Sikander on wedding with James Milliron: ‘Never thought about marriage because of the condition I come from’

TV actor Shama Sikander recently tied the knot with her longtime partner James Milliron. And while the pair looked lovely in their all-white wedding attire, it certainly comes as a surprise to know that Shama was not really keen on marriage.

Talking about the same in an interview with India Today, the actor said that she had all her hopes pinned on love but had never really thought about marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

“I never thought about marriage. I was excited about love. I was all about love and I still am about love, but marriage was something that was not on my (mind). It is because I have seen what happens in marriage and because of the condition I come from,” Shama said.

Meanwhile, James was all for marriage, and knew always that Shama was the person he wanted to spend his life with.

Shama Sikander and James Milliron got engaged in 2015. They tied the knot on March 14 this year in Goa. Their wedding was attended by family members and close friends.