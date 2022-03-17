Shama Sikander on marriage with husband James Milliron: ‘What we have is very intense and honest’

Television actor Shama Sikander tied the knot with longtime partner James Milliron earlier this week in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. In a recent interview, the actor and her husband have opened up about how they met and how the two “never wanted to spend a day apart” from the time they met eight years ago.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, shama said, “We met about eight years ago, at a restaurant, a common friend made us meet each other, not intentionally, it was a casual dinner that went on to be a long night. I was not looking at getting into a relationship at that point, and just wanted to enjoy my singlehood. But the I met this guy (James Milliron), he caught me the very first day and didn’t let me go.”

Shama adds, “We didn’t spend a single day apart after that, it was so natural that we just wanted to stay with each other, just wanted to talk, and know each other, and we realised that we both could have long conversations with each other about anything in life and that was the most important thing for me, communication in any relationship. We didn’t know what it was initially, but what we had was very intense and honest.”

Shama then added how James “proposed” to her in three days of getting together. She said, “He proposed to me in three days, he said ‘I love you’, and that’s like a proposal for most Indian women. I was bowled over by his courage and guts… It didn’t feel odd, weird or funny to me, it just felt real. Probably if someone else had done that, I’d have said bye, never see me again, but with him it was so genuine, it was from the soul.”

Shama also opened up that was struggling with “bouts of depression” when they started dating, but James stuck by her through those tough times and refused to leave her, and that he is a great listener.

She said, “I told him to get out, ‘just go away and leave me,’ but he went to the door, and then he just looked back at me and I was like a numb vegetable just sitting in one corner and he looks at me and he goes ‘I’m sorry but I can’t leave. I’ll sit here, I’ll just be with you, I don’t know how to fix this. But I’ll just be here.”

Shama and James, who got engaged in 2015, were set to tie the knot in 2020. However, the pandemic forced them to postpone the wedding.

Shama Sikander is best known for her work in television shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, Batliwala House No 43, Kaajjal, Seven and Baal Veer among others. She has also been a part of movies such as Mann, Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Contract and Bypass Road.