Shama Sikander grooves to ‘Hawa Hawai’ at her sangeet ceremony, set to tie the knot today

Shama Sikander and James Milliron are set to get married on Monday. Ahead of their dream wedding, the two hosted a grand sangeet ceremony, which was attended by music composer Meet Brothers and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, among others. Shama and James chose to twin as they wore black and golden attire for their memorable evening.

Sharing photos on their respective social media handles, the couple wrote, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude.” While one of the pictures showed Shama happily looking at her husband-to-be James, in another photo, she received a peck on her cheeks from James. In a couple of videos shared by Shama on her Instagram stories, the actor was also seen performing. Shama grooved to Sridevi’s popular track ‘Hawa Hawai’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bawri Hogayi’ from Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Her fiance James Milliron was also seen showing off his dance moves at the event.

The new set of photos received love from her fans and friends. “So nice and beautiful. Congratulations to both of you,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Extremely so beautiful so lovely Ravishing classy so gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Milliron (@jamesmilliron)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama and James kickstarted their wedding ceremonies on Sunday. The two have been sharing gorgeous photos from pre-wedding event.

Earlier, talking about her wedding, Shama told Times of India that their wedding will be a two-day affair with around 60 people in attendance. “James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding. I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love,” she said.

She added that earlier the two were planning to get married in Turkey. However, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, they changed the destination to Goa.