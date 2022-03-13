Shama Sikander gets a peck on forehead by fiancé James Milliron in their pre-wedding pictures, see photos

Actor Shama Sikander, who is set to tie the knot on March 14, took to Instagram on Sunday to give a sneak-peek of her pre-wedding pictures with fiancé James Milliron. The couple has been dating for a while and got engaged in 2015. They were set to tie the knot in 2020, however, the pandemic ruined their plans. Speaking earlier to indianexpress.com, Shama had shared, “It would be a close-knit event with just our families around.”

The actor had shared that it would be a white wedding and since most of their guests are flying from abroad, it’s going to be an ‘India meets America’ theme event. She added that she wants a simple yet classy and elegant wedding, which she says would be a ‘spiritual one’. Given that a lot of James’ family wouldn’t be able to come for the wedding, the couple plans to have a party in America soon.

Talking about her wedding plans, Shama had said, “Honestly, it was a very quick impromptu decision for us. If the pandemic didn’t happen we would have been married by now. We decided to just take the plunge now.” She also shared that they also plan to keep their guests entertained with a number of pre-wedding festivities.

Shama and her girl gang got together for a bachelorette party on Friday. The white and pink-themed celebration saw the bride-to-be Shama and her friends slipping into their pyjamas as they chilled together. Sharing the pictures from her bachelorette party, the TV actor wrote, “Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette, Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids, you all made my day.”

Shama Sikander also shared a picture of herself and her fiance James Milliron as they left for Goa. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Off we go.” She also posted a picture from her pre-wedding shoot. The caption read, “Shama and James. 3 days to go.”