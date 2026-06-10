Shalin Bhanot threatens legal action amid rumors claiming he’s remarrying ex-wife Dalljiet

TV actor Shalin Bhanot has often shared a very friendly relationship with the paparazzi and the media. However, recently he seems to be a little upset about how he is being promoted by several of the paparazzi pages. Earlier this week, in a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Shalin spoke about how a few of his reels have been misconstrued. On Tuesday, the actor lost his cool after a paparazzi page started a rumor about him remarrying his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. While he dismissed the rumors, he also threatened legal action against the account.

On Monday, a paparazzi page called Paps and Pasta posted a video of Shalin Bhanot attending the screening of Main Vapas Aaunga. On the post, the page wrote that Shalin was going to remarry his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Strongly reacting to this post, Shalin Bhanot commented, “This is absolutely FALSE and completely fabricated news. As a media page, you have a professional responsibility to verify facts before spreading absolute lies about someone’s personal life just for views. Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning-failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company.”

Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Shalin Bhanot of vanishing from son’s life: ‘No child should ever have to go through that’

Shalin Bhanot reaction to rumors of remarrying Dalljiet Kaur (Photo: PapsandPasta / Instagram screengrab) Shalin Bhanot reaction to rumors of remarrying Dalljiet Kaur (Photo: PapsandPasta / Instagram screengrab)

Many users came in support of Shalin and called out the account for spreading misinformation. Recently, when Shalin appeared on Paras Chabbra’s podcast, the actor spoke about the rumors concerning him. Talking about the media attention he gets, Shalin had said, “I love the media; they give me all the entertainment in life. Paparazzi’s job is for a few seconds; they cannot get into moral science, else they will miss the moment. They love me, and I love them. It’s their job to bring out the spiciest interpretation of what they hear or see. But suddenly, some people put up something randomly; 70-80 percent of times its a fan interpretation that becomes a story and gets picked. They don’t even know the authenticity, but it’s the first mover advantage.”

“According to the press, I keep getting married. A month back, someone posted that I was getting married again. The funny part is, I have posted a story on Instagram denying the reports, but the false reports went viral; people were not interested in what I had to say.”

Shalin Bhanot-Dalljiet Kaur relationship

Shalin Bhanot married his Kulvaddhu co-star Dalljiet Kaur in 2009. The couple welcomed their son Jaydon in 2014; however, they officially parted ways in 2015, with Dalljiet making serious allegations against Shalin. In 2023, Dalljiet married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel; she announced their separation in 2024. In a recent podcast, Shalin shared, “In the past, there were some not-so-good days in my personal life. When my relationship broke, I thought life was over; I was being judged, people were talking about me. I was very let down, and I went to Jabalpur because I didn’t even have a house to live in Mumbai at that time. Due to some reasons, no one was willing to rent me their flat; there were a lot of articles about me because of that, no one in the entire Lokhandwala was willing to give me a flat. I faced rejection from 15 societies, and was told that the news was spread across WhatsApp groups in the area.”

Last year, during a conversation with SCREEN, Dalljiet spoke about their relationship and said, “After Kulvaddhu, we won Nach Baliye, and then it became evident that we would marry. We got married within a couple of months. We both were so busy working that dating was not like getting to know each other. After parting ways for nine years, I didn’t want to get married. I was in denial for more than 2-3 years that my marriage broke; the divorce word wouldn’t go well. Jaydon was an infant, so it was not easy at all. I was still married in my head.”

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“Shalin was around in those 9 years. It was not like he was taking care or making decisions, but he would meet once in a while. Jaydon grew up seeing him around, calling him dad. I thought it was healthy for him to at least keep meeting Jaydon. So anytime Shalin asked to meet him, I would allow it. But today, if you ask Shalin how old Jaydon is, he wouldn’t know,” Dalljiet shared.