scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Shalin Bhanot reacts to ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding: ‘It’s normal for people to move on’

Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife and actor Dalljiet Kaur recently announced her second marriage to businessman Nikhil Patel.

shalinShalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur parted ways in 2015. (Photo: Shalin, Dalljiet/Instagram)

Television actor Shalin Bhanot emerged as one of the top five contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Shalin, however, did not lift the trophy and was eventually eliminated. The actor, who came under the spotlight for his relationship with fellow contestant Tina Datta, recently spoke about ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. 

While Shalin was still in the Bigg Boss house, Dalljiet announced her wedding with businessman Nikhil Patel and revealed that she will be tying the knot in March. Reacting to the same, Shalin told ETimes, “I am yet to meet and talk to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that’s okay.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle a few days ago and announced that she is giving love a second chance. She posted an adorable picture with Nikhil and revealed that she will be moving to Kenya. She wrote in the caption, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub – It is written.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities
Also read |Daljiet Kaur calls Bigg Boss 16 a ‘havoc’, says Shalin Bhanot hasn’t contacted her after the show

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 but parted ways in 2015. They have a son named Jaydon Bhanot. When Shalin said that he was ‘best-friends’ with Dalljiet, the latter refuted the claims and said, “No, I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.”

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 10:48 IST
Next Story

With no pay for months, MCD hospital resident doctors go on pen-down strike

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close