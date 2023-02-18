Shalin Bhanot reacts to ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding: ‘It’s normal for people to move on’

Television actor Shalin Bhanot emerged as one of the top five contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Shalin, however, did not lift the trophy and was eventually eliminated. The actor, who came under the spotlight for his relationship with fellow contestant Tina Datta, recently spoke about ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur.

While Shalin was still in the Bigg Boss house, Dalljiet announced her wedding with businessman Nikhil Patel and revealed that she will be tying the knot in March. Reacting to the same, Shalin told ETimes, “I am yet to meet and talk to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that’s okay.”

Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle a few days ago and announced that she is giving love a second chance. She posted an adorable picture with Nikhil and revealed that she will be moving to Kenya. She wrote in the caption, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub – It is written.”

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 but parted ways in 2015. They have a son named Jaydon Bhanot. When Shalin said that he was ‘best-friends’ with Dalljiet, the latter refuted the claims and said, “No, I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.”