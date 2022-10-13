Shalin Bhanot responds as Tina Dutta asks him about ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s abuse claims, she tweets ‘Not your best friend’

It has hardly been a few days and things are already heating up in Bigg Boss 16 house. In a recent episode, actor Shalin Bhanot, who was previously married to TV actor Dalljiet Kaur, expressed his romantic interest in actor Tina Dutta. Bhanot asked Tina to trust him, at which point Tina point blank questioned Bhanot about the alleged domestic violence episode he was embroiled in while he and Kaur were partners.

“Thank you for making my bed. Just wanted to tell you that I notice. I am genuinely telling you,” said Bhanot to Tina, to which Tina responded with, “How do I trust you?” The actor assured Tina as he stated, “That will happen outside the Bigg Boss house. I am just telling you, though this is not the place where you can give your 100%. I promise you one thing, I will not hurt you.”

Even as Tina further expressed her apprehensions about Shalin and his issues, the actor said in many situations, ‘being a boy is a problem:’ “If something wrong happens, it’s always the boy’s fault.” However, Tina said that that might be the case sometimes but she knows Dalljiet, even though they are not friends and asked Shalin straight up, “Was it an abusive relationship? Because that’s what I heard.”

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

Shalin denied that that was the case and said he and Kaur are now like ‘best friends,’ adding, “Let’s not talk about things.. because I really don’t want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you. You will be like ‘what, really? Really?’ and you will ask me ‘why don’t I speak about this? Because I don’t talk about it.”

And now Dalljiet, who had accused Shalin of physical assault, has tweeted her own statement on the subject which reads, “No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u (sic).”

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur separated in 2015.