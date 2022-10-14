Shalin and I are trying to be cordial because of our son Jayden: Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is not happy with Shalin’s recent comments and revelations about their separation. The television actor has squashed all the claims made by Shalin, including the one where he said that the two were best friends.

In an interview with Etimes, Dalljiet expressed that she is upset about Shalin’s comments on their marriage and breakup. Dalljiet, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, said that she never mentioned Shalin’s name on the show. “I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that.” She added that she is more upset now since he told Tina Datta that they broke up due to a silly reason.

In response to Shalin Bhanot’s remark that they are “best friends,” Dalljiet Kaur stated that they are not best friends and are simply making an effort to be cordial and only see each other once or twice every two months because she wants Jaden (their son) to have a good relationship with Shalin. She added that she didn’t want her 8-year-old son to witness the Dalljiet-Shalin controversies on national television.

She concluded by saying, “Whether he chooses to be with Tina or anyone else, I only wish him peace and happiness because he is the father of my child and I want nothing but positive vibes from him.”

Earlier, Dalljiet Kaur took to Twitter and had expressed that she is upset about the whole situation. She wrote, “No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really? Tina no hard feelings for u.”