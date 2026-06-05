Shaktimaan villain to godman: Why Lalit Parimoo left the cult that promised to ‘launch’ him

Some actors are better known as their characters, and if they have played a popular role in a 1990s television show, chances are, their fans would always remember them by the character they played on screen. Shaktimaan’s Dr Jaikaal was one such memorable character, played by actor Lalit Parimoo. Lait has appeared in films like Haider, Mubarakan, Agent Vinod, and across many episodes of shows like CID and Crime Patrol. In a recent interview, Lalit shared that aside from the dream of being an actor, he once was on the verge of being a godman. He shared that an organisation was “ready to launch” him but he backed out as they expected him to lie and make things up.

‘I was very close to becoming a godman’

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Lalit Parimoo said that he first thought of being a godman at 28, but it wasn’t until a decade later that he got such an offer from an organsation that he was a part of. “I was very close to becoming a godman because of my meditation, my studies, my long hours of practice in yoga. I was with an organisation, with a team of people who were ready to launch me and I was getting into another world,” he said and added that during this time, he consciously reduced his work in the television and film industry.

Lalit Parimoo in Shaktimaan. Lalit Parimoo in Shaktimaan.

Since Lalit voluntarily brought up the subject, he was asked to explain his understanding of who a godman is and he said, “Godman is someone who has the talent to talk about spiritual topics, someone who heals people’s psychological problems, someone who can inspire people. I am not talking about a conman though, just about a genuine godman.”

‘They wanted me to make some compromises’

Lalit Parimoo also claimed that at that time, he believed that he had a strong sense of intuition but over time, this has diminished as he somehow took advantage of what he believed to be his power. When asked to elaborate on the organisation that was supporting him, he was quite careful in describing them and did not mention their name. “It was an organisation with some followers, some committee members, and for them to expand the organisation, they needed funds and they needed a brand name, someone who could be the face. They liked my image as an actor, and people liked me because I was an actor,” he said.

ALSO READ | Made debut with Salman Khan, now runs a hotel in Bhopal: Why Rajeev Verma quit movies

When asked why he did not continue on this path, Lalit said, “I didn’t let it happen because they wanted me to make some compromises. I didn’t make those compromises. I got out of it.” He added, “I can’t do anything in an unethical way. You were expected to lie, make things up. I felt all of that was wrong. I felt that I would get sucked into their system and I would eventually be dancing to their tunes.”

Lalit Parimoo was asked if he still thinks about becoming a godman, and he was quite cryptic in his response. “I don’t want to say what is in my heart. I don’t want to lie and I will not be able to tell the truth,” he concluded.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is an interview feature intended strictly for informational and entertainment purposes. The personal reflections, viewpoints, and past experiences shared by the actor represent their individual journey and do not constitute spiritual, philosophical, or professional guidance.