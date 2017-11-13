Rubina Dilaik is ‘flying high’ in love with beau Abhinav Shukla, see photos

Rubina Dilaik shared hot pictures from vacations.

Rubina Dilaik might be the perfect bahu on-screen but the actor has always raised temperatures through her hot and happening photos on Instagram, which, by the way, are clicked by none other than her actor boyfriend Abhinav Shukla. It is not the first time when the actor has turned a muse for Abhinav and we are sure these pictures would give a tough time to all boyfriends out there. The two went on a vacation to Phuket. Giving them company were other television actors like Surveen Chawla and Hussain Kuwajerwala with his wife Tina.

Rubina, who plays the character of Saumya, a eunuch in Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki television show, flaunted her perfect hot-bod and thanked Abhinav for giving her wings to fly. Well, the two much in love actors have always been setting couple goals for their fans. Rubina went on to write how Abhinav is her strength and has always been inspiring her.

Sharing a snippet on how she was hydro-phobic and how Abhinav helped her to take a leap of faith in water for her first scuba-diving experience, Rubina wrote, “First Scuba Dive😀 would have never been accomplished without his encouragement! I am water phobic and I had to overcome my fear ! Every time I got into the waters , I panicked , each time he held my hand and said trust your gears and let go of your fears…… there is a mysterious world beneath the ocean 🌊, breathe as if you are meditating and it’s beauty will embrace you! I took a leap of faith and surrendered , few mts deep in the ocean his words reverberated and I just focused on my breathing and no longer I realised that I was in a Different World! It seemed in that moment that All worries, fears , pain , anxiety just vanished! & I came out as a new person ! @ashukla09 💋 you have incredible ways of inspiring…….. thank you.”

Check out pictures from Rubina Dilaik’s Thailand vacation:

While Rubina is busy with her television series, Abhinav would be seen in upcoming film, Aksar 2.

