Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 14th March 2017 Written Update: Kareena kidnaps Surbhi instead of Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 14th March 2017 Written Update: Naani tries to call Soumya and Surbhi but their numbers are unreachable.

Harman asks Surbhi to leave the party but Surbhi denies. Naani tries to call Soumya and Surbhi but their numbers are unreachable. Raavi cries and a flashback of her husband is shown. Chintu comes to his mother and wipes her tears. He says that he will never forgive his father. In another scene, Surbhi asks Soumya to leave for their room but Harman denies and asks Surbhi to leave by herself as he wants Soumya to be with him. Harman starts romancing with Soumya and calls her beautiful and elegant. Soumya replies by saying that she feels elated when he calls her ‘Gulaabo.’ She says she feels as if she is like an artificial flower and it blossoms when he calls her that. She further requests him to stay happy with Surbhi as she is their responsibility and it’s their duty to make her happy. Two strangers sent by Kareena kidnap Surbhi and take her along. Mr. Ahuja and his son regrets that they can’t get Surbhi as they can’t see her anywhere.

Kareena takes Surbhi in the car and asks the driver to take her away. Harman and Soumya enter their room and search for Surbhi. Harman suggests Soumya that Surbhi must be sleeping and they should also sleep. By the time, Harman reaches his room, he sees that Soumya is taking a nap. Harman also sleeps and when Soumya wakes up, she asks Harman that how did she get in this room? Harman replies by saying that he only remembers Soumya enjoying and dancing in the Holi celebration.

Someone knocks the door and Soumya gets a surprise. Harman asks Soumya that who is there. He gets up and sees Preeto at the door. Preeto angrily slaps Harman. Preeto asks Harman and Soumya about the whereabouts of Surbhi. Soumya replies that she is in the next room. Preeto yells at Soumya and asks for Surbhi. Harman takes Preeto to Surbhi’s room to prove that she is with them only. Harman knocks the door but Surbhi doesn’t open the door. Harman opens the door with duplicate keys and sees that there is no one in the room. Everyone gets shocked.

