Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14th August full episode written update: Preeto sends Harman out to ensure Soumya runs away with Mallika

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14th August full episode written update: Surabhi asks Harman about what triggered Soumya to leave the house like that.

Harman hands a towel to Soumya telling her to take a shower. She throws it away and says that she won’t do anything. He takes a mug full of water and drenches her. She starts to speak up but Harman says that slaves aren’t allowed to revolt against their owner. Now that she is wet, Harman orders her to take a shower. Harman thinks that she is not a slave but the way he loved her has changed.

Varun poses being guilty in front of Surabhi. He says that Harman did the right thing by slapping him and making him realise the truth. Surabhi directly asks him about what triggered Soumya to leave the house like that. She wants him to stand by her and help her sister. Varun promises to help her but secretly wants to avenge Harman for slapping him.

Soumya serves dinner to everybody and leaves. Chintu asks why isn’t she eating to which she says that she’s not hungry. Harman stops her and orders her to open her mouth. She makes her eat while Preeto thinks that his affection is not a secret from his mother now, even after all his slave and owner drama.

Maninder and Bebe try to get back Surabhi from Varun’s house. Surabhi says that they are so concerned for one of their daughters but she doesn’t need their help. She wouldn’t go anywhere while her sister is in so much trouble. Varun also acts as if he loves Surabhi a lot and wants them to leave her with him.

Nani comes to meet Soumya when Preeto stops her at the entrance. Nani says that Preeto hasn’t stopped working out tricks on Soumya, so she cannot stop her from worrying about Soumya. Nani meets Soumya but Soumya claims that she is Tarana. Nani still says that Nimmo always prayed for her happiness. Soumya says that no parent can ever pray for kinnar. Only kinnars understand what its like to be a kinnar. She used to think that this only happens in India but kinnars are disrespected everywhere in the world. Nani says that come what may, she won’t stop loving Soumya. She will always love her till her last breath, and Soumya says that she cannot afford to lose her.

Chintu asks Harman as to why is he treating mami so ruthlessly when he loves her so much. Harman just says that he’s treating the problem ruthlessly so that they can get together forever. Preeto meets Mallika and tells her that Harman won’t be home tonight. She can talk to Soumya and plan something to take Soumya away.

