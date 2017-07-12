Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki 12th July full episode written update: Soumya threatens to kill herself rather than going with Harman

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki 12th July full episode written update: Kareena comes in with a pole to attack Harman from behind when Soumya turns and takes the blow instead. Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki 12th July full episode written update: Kareena comes in with a pole to attack Harman from behind when Soumya turns and takes the blow instead.

Nani breaks down saying that Soumya could’ve come to her instead of coming here. Mallika says that this fight is between Soumya and her husband. Soumya also says that it’s her time to live independently according to her own choice and whims. She wants to live this life according to her own choices now. She will recover with time and wants Nani to believe in that. Nani leaves and Mallika takes her out. Raveena and Kareena call the police to torment Harman and Soumya. The police officer comes and asks who called for them. Mallika denies their help but Raveena takes them to Harman. They complain that he’s pestering all of them. Mallika saves Harman by saying he just wants a receipt. She obliges Harman with this favour but asks him to leave as she won’t help again.

Tarana is sad and peeping out the window when Mallika closes them.

Harman breaks in through the window late at night. He says that their love story started with her kidnapping and he’ll do the same to bring her back. He takes her out in a dark room. Mallika hears a loud thud and wakes up. She comes in Tarana’s room when everybody else also comes. She orders Kareena and Raveena to bring back Tarana immediately any which way. They leave to do the same as they always wanted Tarana to stay with them. Soumya feels suffocated when Harman lets her mouth open.

Harman is trying to talk to her, she just wants to leave. He keeps calling her Soumya but she says that she is Tarana now. Kareena comes in with a pole to attack Harman from behind when Soumya turns and takes the blow instead. Soumya falls down and Harman takes the stick saying that he won’t let her go. He has done this before and will do it again and challenges to stop him. Soumya gets up and stands against him. She says that she will kill herself but won’t go with him. Harman reminds her that she promised to love him and stay with him forever. Soumya is persistent so he throws the stick and leaves. He is furious that Soumya wants to leave him after all this while. He wants to get her back even if it takes him forever.

Mallika says that they should go to the doctor but Soumya denies. She doesn’t want the world to know that Harak’s daughter inlaw is a kinnar. She turns unconscious while saying this.

