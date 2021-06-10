Shakti actors Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Punjabi celebrate early pack-up, dance on ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’

Actor Rubina Dilaik is having a blast with the co-stars of her show Shakti. She took to social media to post a video of herself grooving with Kamya Punjabi, Parag Tyagi and Jaswir Kaur among others.

In the video, that Rubina shot on her phone, the cast of Colors TV show Shakti is seen dancing to the beats of the popular song “Yaar bina chain kahan re” in the hotel corridor. Kamya, who plays the role of Preeto, seems to be having a gala time as her husband Shalabh Dang also joins her. Soon, Kamya turns the camera on Rubina, who also shows off her dance moves.

When Rubina asked Kamya why are they having a party, Kamya replied, “because we are alive.” Sharing the video on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, “Early pack up looks like☝🏼🙊🙈🙉.”

Recently, the cast of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki celebrated five years of their hit television show. Rubina, who essays the lead role of Saumya, wrote on Instagram, “5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love ❤️🙏🏼 ( my beautiful people) …….. Shakti has and will always be close to my heart….Congratulations to the entire team @colorstv @msrashmi2002_ @panjabikamya @poojaa_singh_ @viviandsena.”

Kamya posted on Twitter, “Time flies, Things change, time changes, but the only thing that is constant is Harak Preeto ki Amar Jodi in #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski Happy 5 years to us n to each one of you who has been a part of this incredible journey ❤️ #ShaktiTurns5 @rstfofficial @msrashmi2002_ @colorstv @sudeshberry.”

Shakti went on air on May 30, 2016, and it has been enjoying a successful run since.