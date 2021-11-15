Shakti actor Nikita Sharma gets married to producer Rohandeep Singh, see photos

Television actor Nikita Sharma, who was last seen in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, has tied the knot with producer-exhibitor Rohandeep Singh. The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday in Triyuginarayan Temple, Uttarakhand, in a traditional ceremony.

The Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor shared glimpses from the ceremony on her Instagram page. She wrote that she got ‘hooked and booked’ on November 14. Nikita revealed that the temple has historical importance as it’s the same place ‘where Lord Mahadev and matta parvati got married in dhananjay agnikund’.

“14.11.2021 Hooked and Booked for a lifetime From Miss to Mrs. ….starting new life with the blessing of Mahadev…got married in Triyuginarayan Temple where Lord Mahadev and matta parvati got married in dhananjay agnikund.. Har Har Mahadev Rohandeep Singh Together and Forever #rohanikita @rohandeep987,” she wrote.

In the pictures, we can see the newlywed, dressed in traditional pahadi attire. While Nikita opted for a red saree, matched with a red-golden dupatta, Rohandeep looked handsome in his navy blue suit. The couple is seen flanked by their parents on each side, who too opted for a simple look. As the pandit read the mantras, the newlywed stood in front of the deity with folded hands, praying for their happy lives. In another photo, they are also seen taking pheras.

Nikita’s Mahakali co-star Pooja Sharma commented on her post, “Congratulationssss u gorgeous girl. The best of blessings for this journey ahead …lotsa love.” Swaragini actor Helly Shah also wrote, ” Manyyyy congratulations niki.” Other friends like Charlie Chauhan, Sharad Chandra Tripathi, Tia Kar, Rehan Roy, Parineeta Borthakur and Aakansha Puri also showered her with blessings and wishes.

Sharing a recent photo of the couple from their another temple visit, Rohandeep wrote on Instagram, “The best thing to hold onto in LIFE is each other.” As per his bio on social media, he is a ‘Producer, Distributor, exhibitor and writer …produced:- Shortcut Romeo, thodi thodi si manmaniya, oh my ghost, whats app love, oh my ghost’. Nikita Sharma debuted with V The Serial, and went on to play the lead in Do Dil Ek Jaan. She also has shows like Maharakshak: Devi, Swaragini, Mahakali, Shakti, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin and more to her credit.