Shakir and Rihan impress America’s Got Talent judges, watch video

Shakir and Rihan are from Rajasthan and recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent 2020 (Photo: YouTube/americasgottalent). Shakir and Rihan are from Rajasthan and recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent 2020 (Photo: YouTube/americasgottalent).

Two cousin brothers from Rajasthan are making waves in the current season of reality TV show America’s Got Talent. Shakir and Rihan are passionate about dance, and it is this passion that has helped them reach the stage of the popular American show.

In a recent video released by the YouTube channel of America’s Got Talent, the dancing duo is seen interacting with judges.

The brothers expressed their excitement of performing on the stage and later went on to impress the audience with their unique moves. They danced to Kodaline’s “Brother.”

After their act, both Shakir and Rihan received a standing ovation from Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

This is not the first time that Indian artistes have marked their presence on America’s Got Talent. Previously, the dance group called V.Unbeatable had won the second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

