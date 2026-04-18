Shaka Laka Boom Boom child actor Sainee Raj faced 300 rejections, now writes for Shah Rukh Khan

When we hear Shaka Laka Boom Boom, most of us instantly think of Sanju and Karuna, played by Kinshuk Vaidya and Hansika Motwani. But tucked within that magical world was another unforgettable character—Ritu, the fearless, tomboyish girl who stood up to bullies. She was played by Sainee Raj, whose journey since then has been anything but ordinary.

Today, Sainee is no longer just remembered as a child actor. She is a poet, writer, lyricist, and the founder of a virtual book club. She has written lyrics for “Sab Sahi Ho Jayega,” sung by Shah Rukh Khan during the COVID-19 lockdown, collaborated with Badshah, and even penned the short film Int. Cafe Night, directed by Adhiraj Bose and starring the legendary Naseeruddin Shah. But behind these achievements lies a story filled with rejection, resilience, and quiet determination.

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‘Started acting when I was 7’

Sainee’s journey began early—almost too early. “I started acting when I was 7,” she once shared in a podcast with Rueben Kaduskar. A naturally dramatic child, she would dance unabashedly at home, much to her parents’ embarrassment. Recognising her energy, her mother decided to channel it into something constructive.

In a twist that sounds straight out of a movie, Sainee landed her first acting gig by trusting a “stranger uncle” who asked where she lived—and she simply took him home. Despite her mother’s hesitation, her stubbornness paid off. “I earned Rs 300 for my first gig,” she recalled. “The keeda was always in me. I was the one who wanted to work.”

But the road ahead wasn’t easy. Even after becoming a known face on television, Sainee faced relentless rejection. She auditioned nearly 300 times for advertisements, only to be turned away—not for lack of talent, but because she didn’t fit conventional beauty standards.

“They would say, ‘We are looking for a fair kid,’” she recalled. “I was chubby and dark. At that time, I didn’t care much, but later I realised how mean that was.”

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Despite the harshness, she didn’t let it break her. Her parents created a protective bubble around her, ensuring those rejections didn’t define her self-worth. “They made me feel like I was the most good-looking child in the world,” she said.

On working with Hansika Motwani

Even working alongside someone like Hansika—then considered the “quintessential” child star—never made her insecure. “I used to work with Hansika and at that point, Hansika was considered as the quintessential beautiful kid—cute fair skinned, thin, and she was THE pretty girl in the show also, who the boy liked. I didn’t care. I was the tom boy who beat up the boys and I was really happy about it because my family made me feel it was very normal. I never had a single insecurity.”

Like many child actors, she also faced the strange reality of being remembered selectively. While audiences still recall Sanju and Karuna, many have forgotten the others. “People remember just Hansika and Sanju,” she admitted, reflecting on how child actors often outgrow the identities audiences fix onto them.

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Yet, she never compromised on her education or discipline. Her days were exhausting—school in the morning, shoots till late at night, followed by homework. And while her teachers were supportive, her school life had its own struggles, including social isolation from peers. “I had a lot of guy friends in school. We were called the bikers. I was like the seventh guy in the group. The girls hated me.”

Auditoning for Slumdog Millionaire

As she grew older, acting opportunities dwindled. She auditioned for Slumdog Millionaire and even read with director Danny Boyle, but didn’t make the cut. “I was neither young enough nor old enough,” she said—a reminder of how timing can shape careers as much as talent.

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Eventually, the uncertainty of waiting for roles took its toll. “It’s scary to sit at home every day waiting for a phone call,” she admitted. Unlike the glamorous success stories often highlighted, hers was one of many quieter journeys—those who don’t “make it” in the conventional sense. But Sainee didn’t stop. She evolved.

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Instead of chasing validation, she turned inward—towards writing, poetry, and storytelling. During the pandemic, she rediscovered reading, which led her to start a virtual book club encouraging people to “read one book a month in an age of endless scrolling.”

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In one of her Instagram posts, she wrote: “If you’ve been here long enough, you know that I started reading regularly (obsessively) during the pandemic and it’s changed my life! We’ve built our tiny little community of readers and I’m so grateful that I get to share this gift with more like me.”

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After finishing her education, Sainee has carved a new path for herself as an active writer and poet, with several performances and spoken-word pieces showcased through videos of her shows on YouTube. She has also appeared in the Netflix series Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, further showcasing her versatility as a performer. Chances are, you may have already come across her poetry while scrolling through YouTube or Instagram—perhaps without realising that the voice behind those words once belonged to Ritu from Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Sainee Raj’s story is not about overnight success or constant spotlight. It is about persistence—about showing up, even when the applause fades. From a child actor rejected for her appearance to a multifaceted creative voice shaping her own path, Sainee Raj proves that success doesn’t always follow a straight line. Sometimes, it quietly rewrites itself.