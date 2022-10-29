scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Shailesh Lodha says he never called The Kapil Sharma Show vulgar: ‘Kapil is a very good artiste and a friend’

Actor Shailesh Lodha became a household name after playing the titular role in the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shailesh LodhaActor and poet Shailesh Lodha says he never targeted Kapil Sharma's show. (Photo: Instagram/iamshaileshlodha/kapilsharma)

Actor Shailesh Lodha has clarified that he never called The Kapil Sharma Show ‘vulgar’ or criticised it. Shailesh said that he commented on the content of certain television shows but never bad-mouthed the popular chat show hosted by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma.

Shailesh rose to popularity after playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor quit the show earlier this year after 14 years.

The actor was trolled after he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in January this year. However, Shailesh in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, said that the reports are false. He said, “This story is different. I never said that. I had only said there are shows on TV that are vulgar where a grandmother goes around kissing people. It was about that content. There are many shows like that. I felt there is a better way to do comedy. It was never about a show. People connected it to something else. Kapil and I have performed on stage together.”

The actor further said that his comment was more generic in nature and not about Kapil‘s show in particular. “There was nothing like that. I was talking about the vulgarity in TV shows that has started to emerge now. I was talking about that. I wasn’t talking about someone personally. I never do that. Kapil is a very good artiste and a friend. It was not about him at all.”

In an old clip from a kavi sammelan, Shailesh, who is also a poet, said, “Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai (I am ashamed of some shows where a grandmother wants to kiss everyone, an aunt that is desperate for marriage and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. I work in a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does).”

