Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Shailesh Lodha reveals why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘No producer is bigger than actor, he is just a businessman’

Actor Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022 without quoting any specific reason and also said he will talk about it when the time is right.

shailesh lodha, Taarak mehtaShailesh Lodha played the titular role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years. (Photo: Shailesh Lodha/Instagram)
Shailesh Lodha reveals why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'No producer is bigger than actor, he is just a businessman'
Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha essayed the titular role of Taarak Mehta in Indian television’s longest-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until last year. He quit the show in 2022 without quoting any specific reason and also said he will talk about it when the time is right. Recently at an event, the actor addressed the elephant in the room but not in so many words. Through his poetry, he hinted at differences with the producer of the show, Asit Modi as his reason for quitting the show.

Lodha, who is now seen hosting the show Waah Bhai Waah, said that nobody is bigger than the artist, especially the ones who are earning money by selling the work of artists. Speaking at an event hosted by Aaj Tak, the actor asked the anchor to understand what he is trying to say in indirect words. “In this country, publishers wear a diamond ring and a writer, who wants to get his book published, has to shell out money. If people, who earn from the talent of other people, start considering themselves over and above the talented people, then a talented person should raise their voices. Maybe I am one of those talented people who has raised his voice,” Lodha said.

He continued in Hindi, “Doosron ki pratibhaon se apna naam karne vale logg, kisi pratibhashali vyakti se bade nahi ho sakte. Duniya ka koi publisher, lekhak se bada nahi ho sakta, koi producer kisi abhineta se bada nahi ho sakta, vo vyapari hai. Jab bhi koi vyapari mere kavi hone pe, mere abhineta hone par haavi hoga, tab tab jwalamukhi fatega (A person fending off on talented people cannot be bigger than those who are talented. No publisher is bigger than the writer, no producer is bigger than the actor. They are just businessmen. Every time a businessman tries to overpower the poet or the actor in me, I will oppose strongly).”

Also read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers dismiss claim that they haven’t cleared Shailesh Lodha’s dues: ‘Sad, painful when artiste behaves in this manner’

Actor Sahil Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier, a few reports suggested that the makers of the show haven’t cleared Lodha’s dues. The show’s team refuted the reports and released a statement which read, “Despite repeated communication to sign all dues documents and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technician needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed several alterations in its cast. Recently, Raj Anadkat who played the role of Tapu, also quit the show. He was replaced by actor Nitish Bhaluni.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:37 IST
