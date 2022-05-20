Shailesh Lodha bags a new show after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Poet-turned-actor Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name after his portrayal of the titular character Taarak Mehta in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to host a Shemaroo show. He recently quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which has left fans of the show upset.

A teaser of the Shemaroo show titled Wah Bhai Wah was released on social media. In the teaser, Shailesh tells the audience, “Taiyyar rahiye, aa rahe hain hum jald hi (Get ready, we are coming soon)”. The teaser was shared with the caption, “वाह भाई वाह! पहचानिए तो भला, कौन हैं ये, जो लेकर आ रहे हैं एक नया शो? देखिये जल्द ही सिर्फ़ #ShemarooTV पर. #WaahBhaiWaah #ComingSoon #NewShow #ShemarooTVNewShow #ShemarooTVOriginal.”

Wah Bhai Wah will be a poetry show where poets will be reciting satirical poems on current issues. They will also be entertaining the audience with comical poems. Besides being a host, Lodha will also recite poems and will be joined by two other poets.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Shailesh Lodha was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah for 14 years. The actor has refrained from commenting on his exit from the popular sitcom. However, a source close to the show’s team told indianexpress.com, “Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have again started and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue. Shailesh has now stopped coming for shoots and is sticking to his ground.”

Now, it remains to be seen if the audience will like Shailesh in his new role or not.