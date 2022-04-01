Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Shilpa Shetty dance to Mauja Hi Mauja on India’s Got Talent

This weekend, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will grace India’s Got Talent stage to promote their upcoming film Jersey. In a promo shared by Sony TV, Shahid and Mrunal are seen playing cricket with the contestants and even dancing to hit Bollywood songs.

During the episode, Rishabh Chaturvedi will sing the song “Nagada”, and even invite Shahid and Mrunal to perform on stage. He will also request Shahid to play cricket with him. Judges Shilpa Shetty and Badshah will also join them on stage as they dribble the ball on the cricket bat. Later, the Warrior Squad will dance to Kaminey song “Dhan Te Nan”. Impressed by their performance, Shahid will join the group on stage and shake a leg with the girls. Shahid, Mrunal, Shilpa and Badshah will also dance to “Mauja Hi Mauja”.

Aapka weekend manoranjan se bharne ke liye humare manch par aa rahe hai film Jersey ke do behetareen actors! Dekhiye inn dono ko apne element mein in this very special episode of #IndiasGotTalent Season 9, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/20iFSGiSVI — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 1, 2022

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur and the Marathi Mulgas will be inviting dabbawalas on stage to celebrate Gudi Padwa. Being a Maharashtrian herself, Mrunal will be seen talking about how she enjoys celebrating the festival at home with her family. Mrunal will also join the Demolition Crew and dabbawalas on stage and worship the Gudi, much to the delight of everyone present on set.

Jersey is set to release on April 14.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, India’s Got Talent airs on Sony TV.