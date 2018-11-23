Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shoot for Koffee with Karan Season 6

Brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter got together to shoot for Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. The director and actors took to Instagram to share photos from the shoot.

Karan shared a photo with the caption, “Brothers in arms!”. Shahid and Ishaan shared another photo with the captions “Baby boy I always got your back.” and “Your wingman for life”.

Shahid has appeared on the show five times and this will be his sixth appearance. He has graced the couch with Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and wife Mira Rajput. For Ishaan, this will be his first appearance. Ishaan made his film debut earlier this year with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and was later seen in Karan Johar produced Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Confirming his presence on the chat show, Ishaan had earlier shared, “Yes, I will be a part of the show with Shahid Kapoor. I am extremely excited. Come on, did you see the hamper. Who would not be excited for that?” He also hinted that the two might shake a leg on the show and said, “Don’t be surprised if we do. There is no such plan but yes, you never know.”

The next episode of Koffee with Karan airs this Sunday and will feature Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.