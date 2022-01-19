scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Shaheer Sheikh’s father on ventilator with ‘severe Covid infection’, Hina Khan sends prayers

Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Saheer Sheikh's father is critical after contracting Covid-19. The actor gave an update on his health and asked his fans and followers to pray for his quick recovery.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 19, 2022 12:29:49 pm
shaheer sheikh fatherTelevision actor Shaheer Sheikh's has shared that his father is on ventilator after contracting 'sever Covid infection." (Photos: Shaheer Sheikh/ Instagram, Twitter)

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father has been hospitalised after he contracted Covid-19. His health condition is critical and he is on ventilator.

On Wednesday night, Shaheer tweeted, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers.”

Reacting to his tweet, many of his co-stars from the television world prayed for his father. Actress Hina Khan asked Shaheer to have patience and wrote, “Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah🧿🙏 #SendDuaEveryone 🤲.”

Actor Karanvir Sharma also replied to the tweet and wrote, “Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything. 😇.” Vatsal Seth wrote, “Prayers 🙏🏼.”

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer released on Tuesday. The series also features Vivek Dahiya. It will premiere on Zee5 on January 28.

Shaheer has earlier expressed his fears of stepping into the role. “When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try.”

