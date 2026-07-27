Shaheer Sheikh was overwhelmed playing Arjun in Mahabharata: ‘Locked myself in bathroom’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who was recently seen in the web series Ab Hoga Hisaab, has been a celebrated name on Indian television. While he has dabbled in films and the OTT space, the actor still feels he exists in survival mode. During a conversation with Digital Commentary, Shaheer opened up about the challenges he continues to face despite his popularity. The actor also recalled the time he played Arjun in Mahabharata and the impact the role had on his life.

During a recent podcast, Shaheer was asked if he has gotten out of survival mode and now leads a luxurious life. The actor said, “I am still in survival mode only; it is not like I have arrived; hard work is still going on. Being in survival mode, in today’s time when there is so much competition, is important. You have to be on your toes; there is excitement in that because you don’t know what will happen next. You have to be prepared for anything.”

Also Read: People generally call me moody: Shaheer Sheikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Later, discussing how actors at times see success with a character or show, and that transforms their lifestyle; however, once they drop out of that show, how do they sustain their lifestyle? Shaheer added, “You think we are not surviving that way now? Tough situations keep coming, but I try not to get into such situations. I don’t get used to a certain lifestyle; I keep giving myself a reality check. I can survive on bare minimum or even nothing. I have trained myself. Luxuries are far-fetched; if I don’t have the basic requirements, I will work for it every day. Everyone has a different journey. Very recently, I was out of work for 1 to 2 years, and I was forced to… sometimes you are forced to do work that you don’t want to.”

Shaheer on playing Arjun in Mahabharata

Looking back at one of his iconic roles on television, Arjun spoke about his character in Mahabharata. He said, “I was very scared playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharata. It was the first time that we had prepped for a year and a half for a show. Producers were researching and writing before that. It took 4 years for the show to start; it was a huge responsibility, and I couldn’t go wrong. Despite being ready, I was extremely nervous.”

He also recalled, “On the launch day, the producer had kept a party; seeing people’s response, I got so overwhelmed that I locked myself in the bathroom. I couldn’t control myself and got very emotional. The producer spoke to me for 15-20 minutes and calmed me down. That’s the kind of effect the show had on me. I was very nervous at that time. Sometimes after giving your 100 percent, you are not sure how people will react to this, so it was a huge responsibility. That character gave me a lot and left a major impact on my belief system.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Talking about his struggles, back in 2021, Shaheer had told Zoom how he faced financial struggles before signing Mahabharata. He said, “Of course, there was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when I had switched to photography. I started doing photography; I used to do folios for my friends because there were few projects which were getting delayed. There was almost a one-year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around.”

Back in 2018, Shaheer had told SCREEN how he never aimed to become a star. “Being famous is not my aim. I don’t want to become a superstar. Television helps me reach out to so many people and entertain them every single day. I think as an actor, that’s a bigger responsibility. I really feel lucky to be a part of this industry,” he had said.

On the work front, ahead of Ab Hoga Hisaab, Shaheer was seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. He has been a part of popular shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Navya, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.