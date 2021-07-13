Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2: ‘I did what I felt Sushant would do’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh is all set to step into the shoes of Manav, a character once played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the television show Pavitra Rishta. Sheikh will play Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, which also marks the return of Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Usha Nadkarni as Savita. The actor took to Instagram to share a note detailing the thoughts he had when he was offered the Ekta Kapoor show.

Sheikh wrote, “When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

The actor further wrote that he did what he felt Sushant Singh Rajput would do and took on the challenge. “And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty,” he added.

Shaheer Sheikh concluded his note by acknowledging that Sushant will always be Manav, and no one can ever change that. “Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. 🙏 #pavitrarishta2.”

Pavitra Rishta 2 will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.