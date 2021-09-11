Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl. They welcomed their first child on Friday, a source close to the couple shared with indianexpress.com.

Though Shaheer and Ruchikaa never made an official announcement about their pregnancy, the photos from their baby shower were widely shared on social media via their friends and fan handles. The ceremony was attended by actors like Krystle D’Souza, Riddhi Dogra among others.

Shaheer, who became a household name because of his role of Arjun in the mythological drama Mahabharat, tied the knot with Ruchikaa, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020. The couple opted for a court marriage given the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗸𝗵 (@rucheerlover)

The ceremony was attended by only a few close friends, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played Shaheer’s mother in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. They planned a grand celebration in June this year but the second wave of the coronavirus put off their celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh (@ruchikaakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh family (@shaheersheikh_family)

On the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in the second season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He will soon be seen as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2 which will stream on ZEE5 on September 15. The show also marks the return of Ankita Lokhande as Archana.