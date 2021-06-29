Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor confirm pregnancy in new family photo

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi shared a family photo on social media where Kapoor’s baby bump was visible. But the couple has refrained from commenting on their pregnancy.

In a picture posted on Sheikh’s Instagram account, the actor and his producer wife Ruchikaa Kapoor stand beside each other while they pose for a photo with their family. Kapoor looks beautiful in her floral dress which makes her baby bump visible. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “Happiness is home made.. #betterTogether.” Sheikh’s co-actor Erica Fernandes commented on the picture and wrote, “@ruchikaakapoor you’re looking so cute!!”

Sheikh has been busy with the shoot of Sony TV’s upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 and recently got some time off to be with his family. In May, when the rumours of Kapoor’s pregnancy were doing the rounds, the 37-year-old actor didn’t confirm or deny it.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in November. The couple opted for a court marriage given the pandemic. They planned a grand celebration in June this year but the second wave of the coronavirus made them cancel the reception. Ruchikaa is the senior vice president at Balaji Productions.

While sharing a picture from his court marriage last year, Sheikh had written, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai.” After a hush-hush wedding, the couple went to Bhutan for their honeymoon.

Sheikh will soon be back on the TV screens with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 which goes on air on Sony TV on July 12.