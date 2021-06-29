Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor confirm pregnancy in new family photo

June 29, 2021 9:44:15 am
TV actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi shared a family photo on social media where Kapoor’s baby bump was visible. But the couple has refrained from commenting on their pregnancy.
In a picture posted on Sheikh’s Instagram account, the actor and his producer wife Ruchikaa Kapoor stand beside each other while they pose for a photo with their family. Kapoor looks beautiful in her floral dress which makes her baby bump visible. Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “Happiness is home made.. #betterTogether.” Sheikh’s co-actor Erica Fernandes commented on the picture and wrote, “@ruchikaakapoor you’re looking so cute!!”
Sheikh has been busy with the shoot of Sony TV’s upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 and recently got some time off to be with his family. In May, when the rumours of Kapoor’s pregnancy were doing the rounds, the 37-year-old actor didn’t confirm or deny it.
Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in November. The couple opted for a court marriage given the pandemic. They planned a grand celebration in June this year but the second wave of the coronavirus made them cancel the reception. Ruchikaa is the senior vice president at Balaji Productions.
While sharing a picture from his court marriage last year, Sheikh had written, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai.” After a hush-hush wedding, the couple went to Bhutan for their honeymoon.
Sheikh will soon be back on the TV screens with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 which goes on air on Sony TV on July 12.
