Shaheer Sheikh reveals his five favourite roles: ‘I consciously pick projects where I get to do something different’

Shaheer Sheikh is currently winning hearts playing the carefree Krisna in Woh To Hai Albelaa. Playing a social media star, the actor calls it a very ‘different’ project on television. However, as readers would know not many out-of-the-box concepts survive on the small screen. Chatting with indianexpress.com, Shaheer however said that at least makers are trying to offer fresh stories to the audience, which is a big move.

“Even when it comes to me, I consciously pick up projects where I get to do something different. In my last couple of shows, my characters were very relatable. They even inspired me in my personal life,” he shared.

The actor, who turns 38 on Saturday, further discussed how he deals with the failures of his projects. “Of course, it does affect one when a show doesn’t work. But we also know that at the end of the day, it’s the number that matters. You feel sad, disheartened but then move on. That’s the best part of our profession where we get to jump from one life, one character to another. Every new part is a new journey for me, because as an actor I believe in living those characters than just act.”

On that note, we asked Shaheer to pick his five favourite roles from his career. “The first one, of course, would be Arjun. Playing the character completely changed me. It made me a better person and made me so much more disciplined. I also started looking at life from a different perspective after being a part of Mahabharat,” he shared.

The actor added, “Next would be Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. I really worked very hard on it. Also, when I see myself on screen, I feel that’s not me. The voice, the body language is so different from Shaheer. It took a lot of effort to play the part as the style was so different.”

“Then, there’s Abir from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. That role too changed a lot in me. I will also pick Dev from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He may be slightly grey but one cannot help but love him. He is not a good partner but definitely the best son.”

“Lastly, I must name Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal, and Rehan in this list. It was an Indonesian show that I did for two years. Playing an Indonesian guy, exploring a different industry altogether was such an amazing experience. The character even taught me so much, and I was humbled by the response from the audience. Every moment spent on the show is there in my memories and I will always cherish them,” he concluded.

Happy Birthday, Shaheer Sheikh.