Shaheer Sheikh reveals daughter Anaya’s face, puts shoes on her feet. Watch adorable video

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh has shared a new video with his daughter, Anaya. The actor, who welcomed his daughter with Ruchikaa Kapoor last year, had avoided sharing photos of her on social media till now.

In the video on Instagram, Shaheer can be seen playing with Anaya, putting shoes on her feet, and playfully holding her upside down as they pose in front of the mirror. He captioned the post, “I like me better when I’m with you!” The video received much love from fans and celebrities on Instagram. Aly Goni reacted with heart-eyed emojis. Fans commented on the photo flooding the father-daughter duo with love, saying that they looked adorable.

A couple of days ago, Shaheer had visited the construction site of his new property with Anaya, and shared a photo. He wrote, “It’s sweeter when you have worked hard for it.”

Last year, Shaheer had announced the birth of Anaya in an emotional post. He had written, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers.”

Shaheer Sheikh, who became a household name after playing Arjun in the mythological drama Mahabharat, tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020. The couple opted for a court marriage, owing to the pandemic. The ceremony was attended by only a few close friends, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played Shaheer’s mother in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Currently, Shaheer is part of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, where he is seen in the role of Kanha opposite Hiba Nawab.