Shaheer Sheikh on playing Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: There can’t be any comparison with Dilip Kumar

Shaheer Sheikh will be back on television tonight with Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. While he will play the charming Mughal prince Salim, Sonarika Bhadoria will be seen as Anarkali. At the launch of the magnum opus, Shaheer sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Having already done Mahabharat, we asked him why did he opt for another costume drama. Shaheer laughed to say, “Another costume drama? No, this is Mughal-e-Azam, we just can’t compare it with anything else.”

Sharing his reasons for taking up the show, the actor said, “For a long time, I have been wanting to do something in this space. The royal feel and speaking Urdu, it was on my mind. I have been in talks with Colors for a long time but nothing exciting was happening. When they called me for Salim, I instantly knew this is what I wanted to do. It is such a complex character that it’s a dream role for any actor.”

The 34-year-old further shared, “The only thing that I wanted to be sure was that they have the right approach towards the story. In today’s time, a lot of shows change owing to the pressure of ratings. But I really liked the fact that they had a very clear vision. Yes, at the end of the day, a show has to sell, people should see it and like it. But we need to be honest with our efforts. And I think I couldn’t have gotten a bigger break on Colors than this.”

Bollywood megastar Dilip Kumar has played the same role in the iconic film Mughal-e-Azam. And while Shaheer matches the look and personality of Salim, he would also have to shoulder this huge comparison.

Taking about the same, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor said, “Dilip saab is a legend, there can’t be any comparison. It is because of him that a lot of us became actors. We all have a shade of him in us. What I would try to do is make it as real as possible. In a time when people actually acted, Dilip saab was so effortless. But I would not want to do what he did. I am approaching Salim in my way. I purposely didn’t see the film after I signed this show for I did not want to copy him, not even unintentionally. I am reading about Salim so that I can feel his emotions and dilemma. I want to give the character my own personal take.”

While Shaheer agrees that playing a historical character is no mean feat, he shared that it is the challenge that excites him the most. “I don’t want to do the regular stuff, where I am simply romancing, or coming home and saying, ‘maa main aagaya’ (smiles). This is the kind of challenge that keeps me awake at night. I keep wondering how will he interact with his father. Will he have the same equation with his mother? How will Salim be with Anarkali? I keep on thinking about him all night. Although I am not into reading, I am doing it to understand his story better,” concluded the actor.

Starting October 1, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali will air Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm on Colors.

