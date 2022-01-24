Shaheer Sheikh pens emotional note for late father: ‘A part of you will always live on in me’

Shaheer Sheikh lost his father to Covid-19 related complications last week. Mourning his demise, the Pavitra Rishta 2 actor penned an emotional note for him, sharing how his father will always live on through him. He also shared that if there was a manual to be ‘the most incredible person’, his dad would be on it.

Sharing two photos of his father, Shaheer wrote how his father’s death has left a void in his heart and life. However, before that, he did fill his life with meaning and purpose. “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion, that I don’t think there is any space for resentment,” the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer further said that he feels blessed to have watched his father live a glorious life and be witness to ‘the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small’. The actor also thanked his father for choosing him to be his son. “There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa,” he concluded the note.

Last week, while informing fans about his father’s health, the actor had requested them for prayers. “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers,” he had tweeted.