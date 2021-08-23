scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Shaheer Sheikh hosts baby shower for wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Check out the adorable photos

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot last year in November. Ruchikaa is expecting their first child together.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 7:56:54 pm
shaheer sheikh and ruchikaa kapoorShaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor looked blissfully happy in the photos. (Photo: Tanusri Dasgupta, Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram)

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh recently hosted a baby shower for his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The function was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members, including actors like Krystle D’Souza and Riddhi Dogra.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot last year in November. Ruchikaa is expecting their first child together.

While the couple themselves are yet to share an official glimpse into the baby shower, photos from the ceremony have emerged online. The low-key event saw the lovebirds dressed in their casual best as warm neon lights brightened the space.

Ruchikaa was photographed flaunting her baby bump in purple Indian attire, as Shaheer looked lovingly at her. Not too long ago, the actor had shared a family photo in which Ruchikaa’s bump was clearly visible.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently filming Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande.

