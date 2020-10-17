Shaheer Sheikh: Happy that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar is ending gracefully

Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. (Photo: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram)

Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will air its last episode on Saturday. A spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the series starred Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. While initially it garnered high ratings, it has been struggling on the TRP chart for quite some time. However, the show going off air has left its loyal fans quite disappointed.

One of the most popular television stars, Shaheer Sheikh was seen essaying the role of Abir on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sheikh opened up about his journey and how the news of the show going off air left him disappointed.

“We started on a very good note. Rarely on television, you get a team like this, which is so positive. And all of us were always so excited to work together. The show was so well-written, and had a strong message. We have also shot some amazing sequences, and made some beautiful bonds. I think all of us would miss working together,” said the 36-year-old.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke not just focused on the love story of Mishti (Sharma) and Abir (Sheikh), but also dealt with the generation gap, and how that affects relationship between youngsters and their family members.

Shaheer’s character was also loved by fans, with many considering him to be ‘the voice of young Indians’. The actor revealed that he also enjoyed essaying the part as it was so close to him. Calling it a ‘breather,’ he added that he did not have to prepare much and could be himself on the set.

While many would feel that having worked on the television industry for so long, actors get used to the sudden ‘off air’ news. However, Shaheer Sheikh shared that when a project, which they feel is not doing so bad, is pulled out, it does hurt. However, he added that he is grateful that this show got a chance and time to wrap its storyline well.

“It was slightly shocking for all of us when the news came in. But we had work to do, and so focussed our energies there. I am happy that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is ending gracefully. We wanted to put something out there, and we got the time to do so. That was quite a relief,” he said with a smile.

Shaheer Sheikh has earlier been part of successful projects like Navya, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Salim Anarkali. The actor shared that while not much has changed on television in terms of content, he feels a sense of satisfaction that he has been part of shows that tried to bring about a change.

“Navya was the first college-based romance on Star Plus, and I felt like a revolutionary when I did it. The good part is that people are still trying, and the audience too likes a change sometimes from its usual choice,” he said, adding that he believes television shows should stick to season format, which could pique more interest among the audience.

For now, Sheikh has a few commitments to fulfill, post which he plans to fly back home to Jammu to spend some time with his parents.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will replace Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke from Monday, October 19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd