Shaheer Sheikh gets married to Ruchikaa Kapoor

Supriya Pilgaonkar, who is quite close to Shaheer Sheikh was present at his court wedding. (Photo: shaheersheikh_family/Instagram)

The most eligible bachelor of the television industry is finally taken! Shaheer Sheikh, who recently went public with his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor, has revealed that he opted for a court marriage given the pandemic situation. The couple will have a celebration next year with their families and friends. Kapoor is the senior vice president at Balaji Productions.

Our readers would remember that indianexpress.com was the first to report about their relationship in 2018. The couple had met through common friends, and after a brief friendship, started dating. Sheikh had even accompanied Kapoor to London during the shoot of Judgementall Hai Kya.

The court marriage was attended by only a few close friends, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played Sheikh’s mother in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. After making their relationship official, the newlyweds flew to Shaheer’s hometown in Jammu for a small ceremony at his home.

See photos of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor from their wedding day:

It’s only been a few days since Shaheer Sheikh opened up about his lady love. He shared a funny click of Ruchikaa on Instagram, followed by a photo of them in their goofy avatar. He captioned it, “Here you go… after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls.”

On Tuesday, he shared a photo of Ruchikaa Kapoor having a hearty laugh, while he held her hand. The diamond ring on one of her fingers sparked rumours of them being engaged. He captioned the photo, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..”

Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which wrapped up in October.

