Shaheer Sheikh’s father passes away after contracting Covid, Aly Gony extends support: ‘Stay strong’

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father has passed away after contracting COVID-19. The actor had earlier taken to social media and informed his followers that his father had been hospitalised and was critical. Actor Aly Goni took to Twitter to share the news. Extending his support to the actor and mourning the demise, Aly tweeted, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un… May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai (sic).”

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

Fans tweeted their condolences to Shaheer during this difficult time and told him to stay strong for his family.

On Wednesday night, Shaheer, who has starred in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tweeted, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers.” Hina Khan had responded, asking to him to have faith.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer released on Tuesday. The series also features Vivek Dahiya. It will premiere on Zee5 on January 28.